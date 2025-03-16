Fantasy Soccer
Pablo Ruiz headshot

Pablo Ruiz News: Features off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Ruiz played 11 minutes against Houston confirming he has fully recovered from his illness and is an option moving forward.

Ruiz missed the game against San Diego due to illness but came off the bench for a little more than 10 minutes confirming he has fully recovered from his illness. The midfielder started the season opener and could gradually reclaim that spot in the upcoming games.

Pablo Ruiz
Real Salt Lake
