Pablo Ruiz News: Features off bench
Ruiz played 11 minutes against Houston confirming he has fully recovered from his illness and is an option moving forward.
Ruiz missed the game against San Diego due to illness but came off the bench for a little more than 10 minutes confirming he has fully recovered from his illness. The midfielder started the season opener and could gradually reclaim that spot in the upcoming games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now