Pablo Sarabia headshot

Pablo Sarabia News: Two shots Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Sarabia registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Sarabia took a pair of shots during Sunday's loss, and didn't really trouble Alisson's net for the most part. It was a solid showing in a very tough match, and shows why Sarabia can have decent volume anywhere. The concern is that he often comes off before the 80-minute mark, even when he starts.

Pablo Sarabia
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
