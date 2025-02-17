Pablo Sarabia News: Two shots Sunday

Sarabia registered two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Sarabia took a pair of shots during Sunday's loss, and didn't really trouble Alisson's net for the most part. It was a solid showing in a very tough match, and shows why Sarabia can have decent volume anywhere. The concern is that he often comes off before the 80-minute mark, even when he starts.