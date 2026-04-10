Pablo Sisniega headshot

Pablo Sisniega Injury: Out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Sisniega is out for the time being with a lower back injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Sisniega's designation has been refined from a general lower-body listing to a lower-back issue, which is a more specific concern for a goalkeeper. However, he is a backup and depth option, so this shouldn't change much within the team. That said, once fit again, he is likely to only continue as a backup.

Pablo Sisniega
San Diego FC
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