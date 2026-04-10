Pablo Sisniega Injury: Out again
Sisniega is out for the time being with a lower back injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Sisniega's designation has been refined from a general lower-body listing to a lower-back issue, which is a more specific concern for a goalkeeper. However, he is a backup and depth option, so this shouldn't change much within the team. That said, once fit again, he is likely to only continue as a backup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Sisniega See More
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IFebruary 5, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJune 26, 2023
-
Sorare
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJuly 11, 2022
-
Sorare
Sorare 2021 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsApril 11, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Sisniega See More