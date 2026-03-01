Pablo Sisniega News: Back from suspension
Sisniega is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Sisniega has officially cleared his suspension following the red card he picked up in last season's conference final, and he's locked in to make his return in the next matchup. Expect him to take the gloves and run with the starting job while CJ Dos Santos works his way back to full fitness. Once Dos Santos is ready, it'll be a straight-up battle between the posts with the number one spot on the line.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Sisniega See More
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IFebruary 5, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJune 26, 2023
-
Sorare
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJuly 11, 2022
-
Sorare
Sorare 2021 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsApril 11, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Sisniega See More