Pablo Sisniega News: Back from suspension

Sisniega is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.

Sisniega has officially cleared his suspension following the red card he picked up in last season's conference final, and he's locked in to make his return in the next matchup. Expect him to take the gloves and run with the starting job while CJ Dos Santos works his way back to full fitness. Once Dos Santos is ready, it'll be a straight-up battle between the posts with the number one spot on the line.