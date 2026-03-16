Pablo Sisniega News: Makes five saves against Dallas

Sisniega made five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas.

Sisniega endured a difficult night in a direct matchup with star striker Petar Musa, who beat him twice from open play and once via spot kick. It was the keeper's first league start in 2026, as he served suspension in the opening game and was then relegated to a backup role behind Duran Ferree. While it's still unclear if he'll be favored again in the future, there could be a rotation between different competitions if the team stays active in CONCACAF Champions Cup.