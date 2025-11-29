Sisniega conceded three goals, including one where the ball bounced off him into the net, before being sent off for a last-man foul during the defeat. The keeper will be suspended in the opening week of the 2026 season, so he may not see action until the second game. He played the last few matches in the absence of CJ Dos Santos (concussion), who could regain the starting spot in the future. Sisniega finished the campaign with 21 saves, seven goals allowed and three clean sheets in eight appearances (seven starts).