Pablo Sisniega News: Signs contract extension
Sisniega has signed a contract extension with San Diego FC until June 2027, the club announced Thursday.
Sisniega's option in his current deal was exercised for the 2026 season, but San Diego FC have decided to keep him around for longer. The new deal includes a club option for the 2027/28 season. Sisniega should battle with CJ Dos Santos for the starting role between the posts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Sisniega See More
-
MLS Preview
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part IFebruary 5, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare 2023 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJune 26, 2023
-
Sorare
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsJuly 11, 2022
-
Sorare
Sorare 2021 MLS Goalkeeper RankingsApril 11, 2021
-
MLS Fantasy Rankings
MLS Fantasy Rankings: Week 11October 14, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pablo Sisniega See More