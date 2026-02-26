Pablo Sisniega headshot

Pablo Sisniega News: Signs contract extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sisniega has signed a contract extension with San Diego FC until June 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Sisniega's option in his current deal was exercised for the 2026 season, but San Diego FC have decided to keep him around for longer. The new deal includes a club option for the 2027/28 season. Sisniega should battle with CJ Dos Santos for the starting role between the posts.

