Pablo Torre Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Torre (hamstring) was forced off in the 53rd minute of Saturday's clash against Osasuna due to injury, according to Pablo Puente from ARCO FM Cantabria.

Torre couldn't make it to the hour mark in Saturday's clash with Osasuna after pulling up with a hamstring issue that forced him off in the 53rd minute. It's a tough setback for Mallorca since he was expected to lock down a starting role under new head coach Martin Demichelis and could be looking at a few weeks on the sidelines depending on the results of the scans he's likely to undergo early next week. Sergi Darder replaced him in the match and could be in line for increased minutes until Torre gets back up to full speed.