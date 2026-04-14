Pablo Torre News: Assists in 3-0 win

Pablo Torre assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Pablo Torre assisted Jan Virgili to put Mallorca 3-0 ahead of Rayo Vallecano. This was his third assist of the season, where he has also scored three goals. In the last four games, he has scored two goals and provided one assist. He created three chances for the third time this season and hasn't created more, and this was also the first time he has taken three shots in a game this year.