Pablo Torre News: Assists Wednesday

Torre assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Getafe. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Torre subbed onto the pitch at halftime Wednesday and still made an important contribution to the match. He assisted Omar Mascarell's goal in the 65th minute, and while that did not affect the result, it could be an important goal in a relegation battle that could easily be decided on goal difference. Torre now has seven goal contributions this season, four of which have come in his last nine appearances.