Pablo Torre News: Fully fit to feature

Torre (hamstring) was forced off early in the second half of Saturday's clash against Osasuna due to cramps and is fully fit moving forward, according to the player, per Juanmi Sanchez from La Zona 10.

Torre made the starting XI for just the second time since late November, largely thanks to the arrival of new head coach Martin Demichelis who has shown clear trust in him to run the attack as the team's playmaker. The midfielder came off before the hour mark in Saturday's clash against Osasuna after dealing with cramps in his hamstrings. That said, Torre confirmed after the match that he's feeling perfectly fine and remains an option moving forward.