Pablo Torre News: Poor in service

Pablo Torre had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Levante.

None of Torre's crosses were accurate and he was unable to create much offensively in Mallorca's loss. He has a favorable matchup to improve against an Oviedo team which conceded 57 goals in league play, but a win might not be enough to keep Mallorca from going down.