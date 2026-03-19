Pablo Torre News: Scored against Espanyol

Pablo Torre scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Espanyol.

Torre scored a well taken goal from the edge of the box for his second of the season. The attacking midfielder has struggled to produce consistent attacking output, with just 11 shots and 22 chances created, which is on the lower end. However, he has now started the last two matches and, after this strong performance, should be set to start again. His next fixture will be against Elche, who sit 18th, making it a favorable matchup to build on this momentum.