Pablo Torre News: Scores vs. Oviedo

Torre scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Oviedo.

Torre broke the deadlock for Mallorca with a volley from close range following a cross from Pablo Maffeo. The young playmaker was one of the bright spots for Mallorca this season and finished the season with five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) over his last 11 Liga appearances. Throughout the 2025/26 campaign, Torre had four goals and four assists in 35 outings (19 starts). It wouldn't be surprising if he receives interest from Liga clubs in the summer.