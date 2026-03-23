Pablo Torre News: Strikes from distance in loss

Pablo Torre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Elche.

Pablo Torre drove the ball into the back of the net Saturday to open the scoring in Mallorca's 2-1 defeat at Elche. After scoring once across his first 24 La Liga appearances (nine starts), the midfielder has scored once in each of his last two appearances (two starts) from three shots (two on goal). Torre's five La Liga goal contributions mark a new career high in a single domestic campaign.