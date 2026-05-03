Pacha Espino News: Average outing in win

Espino had one cross (zero accurate) and four tackles in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Getafe.

Espino attempted a couple of dribbles, although he ultimately had limited involvement in the visitors' chances against Getafe. Still, the wide man logged his most tackles in his last seven La Liga matches. He has made his last two league appearances as a winger, but there's a chance he'll return to a full-back role at some point given that he has focused on defensive tasks even when deployed in a more attacking spot.