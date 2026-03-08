Pacha Espino headshot

Pacha Espino News: Scores in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Espino scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.

Espino recorded the lone goal for Rayo on Sunday, winning two tackles with two aerials and recording one shot on target. This was his fourth start in a row, collecting seven won tackles, four blocks, two key passes and making three shots on target in that span.

Pacha Espino
Rayo Vallecano
