Pacha Espino News: Scores in draw
Espino scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.
Espino recorded the lone goal for Rayo on Sunday, winning two tackles with two aerials and recording one shot on target. This was his fourth start in a row, collecting seven won tackles, four blocks, two key passes and making three shots on target in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now