Pacha Espino News: Three shots, eight crosses in loss

Pacha Espino recorded three shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Mallorca.

Espino had a busy day without a goal involvement. The left-back has scored two goals this season in his 11 starts. He had been on the bench for the last matches, but played the full 90 in this game. His three shots were the most he has played in a single game this season, as were his eight crosses.