Paco Cortes headshot

Paco Cortes Injury: Illness rules him out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Cortes (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Villarreal due to a virus, according to Eric Martin Gasulla of Las Provincias.

Cortes has mainly operated as a bench option for Valencia this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup against the Yellow Submarine. The club will hope the virus proves short-lived enough to have him available again for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.

Paco Cortes
Levante
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