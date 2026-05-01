Paco Cortes Injury: Illness rules him out
Cortes (illness) has been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Villarreal due to a virus, according to Eric Martin Gasulla of Las Provincias.
Cortes has mainly operated as a bench option for Valencia this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly disrupt the starting lineup against the Yellow Submarine. The club will hope the virus proves short-lived enough to have him available again for the remaining fixtures of the campaign.
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