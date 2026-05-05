Paco Cortes News: Clears illness
Cortes (illness) returned to team training Tuesday and is available for selection moving forward, the club posted.
Cortes had been ruled out of Saturday's clash against Villarreal due to a virus, but his swift recovery puts him back in contention for Valencia's remaining fixtures. The attacking midfielder has mainly been a bench option this season, so his return adds useful depth rather than shaking up the starting lineup as the club heads into the final stretch of the campaign.
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