Paco Cortes News: Registers five crosses
Cortes recorded one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat versus Villarreal.
Cortes would see the start midweek as his club tried to save some legs, his first start in six appearances. He would see one chance created, a shot and five crosses, a decent match. It is unlikely that too many starts will follow, more of a depth option.
