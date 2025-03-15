Fantasy Soccer
Paddy McNair headshot

Paddy McNair News: In starting lineup Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

McNair (undisclosed) is in the starting XI in Saturday's matchup versus Columbus Crew.

McNair was dealing with some discomfort, though it wasn't enough to keep him out of action. The center-back has been active in the first three games of the campaign, averaging 4.0 clearances per match and earning two clean sheets over that period. He's expected to remain a regular member of the lineup over Ian Pilcher.

Paddy McNair
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
