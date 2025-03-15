Paddy McNair News: In starting lineup Saturday
McNair (undisclosed) is in the starting XI in Saturday's matchup versus Columbus Crew.
McNair was dealing with some discomfort, though it wasn't enough to keep him out of action. The center-back has been active in the first three games of the campaign, averaging 4.0 clearances per match and earning two clean sheets over that period. He's expected to remain a regular member of the lineup over Ian Pilcher.
