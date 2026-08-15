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Paddy McNair News: Returns to bench for final friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

McNair (knee) returns to the bench for Saturday's final friendly against Nice, the club posted.

McNair had been forced off with knee discomfort in the earlier friendly against Frankfurt, with coach Sergej Jakirovic saying at the time the club would know more after a medical check. His inclusion on the matchday squad here is an encouraging sign that the issue was not serious, positioning him to continue building toward full match fitness ahead of the Premier League opener.

Paddy McNair
Hull City
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