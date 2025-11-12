Katseris has missed all of Lorient's games since late August because of a thigh injury and still has a long way to go, as he is only expected to resume individual training with a physio during the international break. His timeline to return from injury remains uncertain but is unlikely to happen before December. The right midfielder has been an undisputed starter for Lorient, and his absence has forced a change in the starting XI, with Joel Mvuka and Theo Le Bris sharing minutes on the right flank.