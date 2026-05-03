Panos Katseris News: Delivers one assist

Katseris assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Katseris proved to be the standout performer for the visitors in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Parc des Princes, providing the assist for Pablo Pagis's equalizer in the first half with a simple but precise delivery into the area, before continuing to cause problems down the left side of the PSG backline. The Greek midfielder was replaced in the second half as Lorient made changes to manage the game, finishing as the visiting side's most dangerous creative force, adding one key pass, four crosses and a season-high four tackles. Katseris has now registered two assists and one goal across his last five Ligue 1 appearances, establishing himself as one of Lorient's most important creative outlets this season.