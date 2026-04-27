Panos Katseris News: Registers first league assist
Katseris assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Strasbourg.
Building on his first league goal last time out, Katseris made his second straight start and registered his first assist by setting up the opener. Over those two games he has taken one shot, created three chances and delivered four crosses while also contributing one tackle and six clearances defensively.
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