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Panos Katseris News: Scores opener against Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Katseris scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Marseille.

Katseris got his side on the board in the 28th minute of Saturday's 2-0 home win over Marseille, reacting quickest on the right side of the six-yard box after Ahmadou Bamba Dieng's driving run and chest control froze Benjamin Pavard and Leonardo Balerdi, then hammering home a confident finish from point-blank range. He logged a full 90 minutes at wing-back, chipping in four clearances and three crosses while staying active on both ends of the pitch. It was a perfectly timed return to form with Theo Le Bris (hamstring) ruled out for the season, giving his side a much-needed boost in that role.

Panos Katseris
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