Panos Katseris News: Scores opener against Marseille

Katseris scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win over Marseille.

Katseris got his side on the board in the 28th minute of Saturday's 2-0 home win over Marseille, reacting quickest on the right side of the six-yard box after Ahmadou Bamba Dieng's driving run and chest control froze Benjamin Pavard and Leonardo Balerdi, then hammering home a confident finish from point-blank range. He logged a full 90 minutes at wing-back, chipping in four clearances and three crosses while staying active on both ends of the pitch. It was a perfectly timed return to form with Theo Le Bris (hamstring) ruled out for the season, giving his side a much-needed boost in that role.