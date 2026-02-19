Pape Cabral Injury: Does training warmup

Cabral (hamstring) participated in the warmup of Thursday's team training session, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Cabral has been managing a hamstring issue, but there was a positive sign Thursday as he took part in the warmup during team training. That's an encouraging step in his recovery process. Still, he's likely a few weeks away from rejoining the matchday squad, and even when fully fit, he projects more as a depth option off the bench than a regular contributor.