Pape Cabral Injury: Does training warmup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Cabral (hamstring) participated in the warmup of Thursday's team training session, according to Christopher Roux from Nice Matin.

Cabral has been managing a hamstring issue, but there was a positive sign Thursday as he took part in the warmup during team training. That's an encouraging step in his recovery process. Still, he's likely a few weeks away from rejoining the matchday squad, and even when fully fit, he projects more as a depth option off the bench than a regular contributor.

Pape Cabral
Monaco
