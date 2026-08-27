Pape Diong News: Signs four-year deal with Westerlo

Diong has completed a permanent transfer from Strasbourg to Westerlo, signing a four-year contract with the club.

Diong joins Westerlo after spending last season on loan at Dunkerque, where he made 28 appearances. The 20-year-old primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, using his physicality to provide balance and protection in front of the back line. Already capped at senior level by Senegal, Diong should compete for regular minutes in Westerlo's midfield as he continues his development.