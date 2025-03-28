Fantasy Soccer
Pape Gueye headshot

Pape Gueye Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Gueye (ankle) picked up an injury during international duty and has been ruled out of Sunday's clash against Getafe, coach Marcelino said in a press conference.

Gueye suffered an ankle injury and will miss Sunday's game. His timeline for return is still unknown and he will likely be assessed in the coming days by Villarreal's medical staff since the injury happened on international duty. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Santi Comesana expected to take his place in midfield.

Pape Gueye
Villarreal
