Pape Gueye Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Gueye suffered an ankle injury and will miss Sunday's game. His timeline for return is still unknown and he will likely be assessed in the coming days by Villarreal's medical staff since the injury happened on international duty. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Santi Comesana expected to take his place in midfield.