Pape Gueye Injury: Scores, leaves with injury in win

Gueye scored a goal before being forced to exit Sunday's 2-1 win over Valencia due to a discomfort, about which coach Marcelino Garcia said "Pape's injury was a minor setback in the first half. He came into halftime with considerable swelling, and we were debating whether to substitute him, but he insisted on continuing. He held on as long as he could.", El Desmarque reports.

Gueye converted a spot kick in first-half stoppage time but was unable to complete the game due to the issue. He's now questionable for upcoming fixtures, with his status now becoming a major concern for Villarreal given that he has been heavily involved in a box-to-box role lately. In case the injury is serious, his place in the starting lineup could be taken by either Dani Parejo or Thomas Partey.