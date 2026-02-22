Pape Gueye headshot

Pape Gueye Injury: Scores, leaves with injury in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Gueye scored a goal before being forced to exit Sunday's 2-1 win over Valencia due to a discomfort, about which coach Marcelino Garcia said "Pape's injury was a minor setback in the first half. He came into halftime with considerable swelling, and we were debating whether to substitute him, but he insisted on continuing. He held on as long as he could.", El Desmarque reports.

Gueye converted a spot kick in first-half stoppage time but was unable to complete the game due to the issue. He's now questionable for upcoming fixtures, with his status now becoming a major concern for Villarreal given that he has been heavily involved in a box-to-box role lately. In case the injury is serious, his place in the starting lineup could be taken by either Dani Parejo or Thomas Partey.

Pape Gueye
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pape Gueye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pape Gueye See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Dec. 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Dec. 4
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 3, 2022
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
November 14, 2022