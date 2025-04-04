Fantasy Soccer
Pape Gueye headshot

Pape Gueye Injury: Trains with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Gueye (ankle) has trained with the rest of his team Friday and is likely for Sunday's match against Athletic, according to Cadena SER.

Gueye looks to be back from his injuries after picking up a knock while on international duty, as he is now training and set to be an option Sunday. This is soldi news for both player and club, as he is a regular starter when fit. That said, the midfielder will hope to see the start immediately if healthy for 90 minutes.

