Pape Gueye headshot

Pape Gueye News: Assists opener in 2-1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gueye assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Elche.

Gueye provided his second assist of the season, making it three goal involvements in a row for the midfielder. He created two chances for the third time in four games, and both of his assists this year have come in games where he created two chances.

Pape Gueye
Villarreal
