Pape Gueye News: Bags goal

Gueye scored one goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Gueye ended a nearly three-month scoring drought Sunday in the season finale, as the midfielder scored in the 45th minute of the contest. He then ended the season with five goals and two assists in his 30 appearances (26 starts) this campaign. This does top his debut season despite fewer appearances, recording four goal contributions in 34 appearances last campaign.