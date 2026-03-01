Pape Gueye News: Scores goal in defeat

Gueye scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Barcelona.

Gueye dragged Villarreal back into the fight in the 49th minute, burying a close-range finish after a corner wasn't fully cleared to make it 2-1 and give the visitors real momentum coming out of halftime. That surge ultimately faded as Villarreal failed to cash in on their strong spell and were punished when Lamine Yamal struck again on the counter, but Gueye's goal stood out as the defining moment for the Yellow Submarine. The Senegalese midfielder was brilliant against the Blaugranas, matching two season highs with four tackles and three interceptions while scoring for the second straight game, underlining his red-hot form and growing impact in the final third.