Pape Gueye headshot

Pape Gueye News: Scores goal in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gueye scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Barcelona.

Gueye dragged Villarreal back into the fight in the 49th minute, burying a close-range finish after a corner wasn't fully cleared to make it 2-1 and give the visitors real momentum coming out of halftime. That surge ultimately faded as Villarreal failed to cash in on their strong spell and were punished when Lamine Yamal struck again on the counter, but Gueye's goal stood out as the defining moment for the Yellow Submarine. The Senegalese midfielder was brilliant against the Blaugranas, matching two season highs with four tackles and three interceptions while scoring for the second straight game, underlining his red-hot form and growing impact in the final third.

Pape Gueye
Villarreal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pape Gueye See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pape Gueye See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
220 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Dec. 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Dec. 4
Author Image
Dane Shinault
December 3, 2022
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
November 14, 2022