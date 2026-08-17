Pape Gueye News: Scores in opener
Gueye scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Racing Santander. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.
Gueye made his first league start under new head coach Inigo Perez and had a hand in Villarreal's comeback from two goals down, cutting the deficit with a low strike from distance in first half stoppage time that paved the way for Nicolas Pepe's leveler shortly after. Gueye continues to showcase his ability to score from range and also created two other chances in the game.
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