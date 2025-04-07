Fantasy Soccer
Pape Gueye headshot

Pape Gueye News: Sees straight red

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Gueye was on the bench Sunday after returning from an ankle injury and was sent off late in the match. He will be suspended for at least one game.

Gueye will miss Sunday's match against Betis due to suspension after receiving a red card against Bilbao. The disciplinary committee will determine if he faces additional punishment. Dani Parejo and Santi Comesana will likely start against Betis.

Pape Gueye
Villarreal
