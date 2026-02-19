Pape Gueye News: Two shots, two crosses
Gueye registered two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.
Gueye would start in a fourth straight match Wednesday, recording a decent day in the attack with two shots and two chances created, although no goal contribution. He has yet to earn a goal contribution since returning from AFCON, remaining at two goals and one assist.
