Pape Gueye headshot

Pape Gueye News: Two shots, two crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Gueye registered two shots (zero on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Levante. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 72nd minute.

Gueye would start in a fourth straight match Wednesday, recording a decent day in the attack with two shots and two chances created, although no goal contribution. He has yet to earn a goal contribution since returning from AFCON, remaining at two goals and one assist.

Pape Gueye
Villarreal
