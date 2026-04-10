Pape Sarr Injury: Pictured in team training

Sarr was pictured back in team training Friday but was wearing support on his injured shoulder, leaving his availability for Sunday's clash against Sunderland uncertain, the club posted.

Sarr had picked up a shoulder injury during Senegal's international fixtures, and while his presence on the training pitch is an encouraging sign, the protective support suggests he is not yet fully clear. The Senegalese midfielder is a locked-in starter for Tottenham this season and his role under new coach Roberto De Zerbi shouldn't change much, though the club will assess him carefully during the final training session before making a final call on his involvement against the Black Cats. Conor Gallagher remains on standby to step in if Sarr cannot be risked for Sunday.