Pape Sarr Injury: Won't face Wolves

Sarr is out for Saturday's match against Wolves due to a shoulder injury, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "Pape felt a pain in his shoulder and didn't train with the group this week. He's not available."

Sarr was out last week with a shoulder injury and will now miss another match, as the midfielder's injury has not healed in the week off. It is undetermined how long he will remain out, as no return date is in place, losing a midfielder who has started in 13 league games this season. Conor Gallagher, Xavi Simons and Yves Bissouma are then likely to start in the midfield as Sarr tries to work towards full health.