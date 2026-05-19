Pape Sarr headshot

Pape Sarr News: Assists in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Pape Sarr assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Sarr subbed onto the pitch in the 69th minute and immediately provided a spark for Spurs' attack. Following a promising passage of play, he hit a backfield pass to assist Richarlison's goal in the 74th minute, cutting the deficit to 2-1. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also recorded one accurate cross. After a promising bench appearance, he could be involved in Sunday's season finale versus Everton with relegation still in the cards for Spurs.

Pape Sarr
Tottenham Hotspur
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