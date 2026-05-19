Pape Sarr News: Assists in Tuesday's loss

Pape Sarr assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Sarr subbed onto the pitch in the 69th minute and immediately provided a spark for Spurs' attack. Following a promising passage of play, he hit a backfield pass to assist Richarlison's goal in the 74th minute, cutting the deficit to 2-1. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he also recorded one accurate cross. After a promising bench appearance, he could be involved in Sunday's season finale versus Everton with relegation still in the cards for Spurs.