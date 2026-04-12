Pape Sarr headshot

Pape Sarr News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sarr (shoulder) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Sunderland.

Sarr is back fit after an injury scare during the international break, missing no time with his club as he is on the bench Sunday. He has started in 13 of his 22 appearances this season and will likely remain more of a rotational pick moving forward, seeing more time this season due to constant injuries in the team.

Pape Sarr
Tottenham Hotspur
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