Pape Sarr News: Bench option

Sarr (shoulder) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Aston Villa.

Sarr had to miss the last match, and despite not much being said about his status in the week after, he is fit to face Villa. He will likely see time to test his legs later in the match, building up fitness for the final few games. This gives the club some more depth in the midfield, starting in 13 of his 23 league appearances.