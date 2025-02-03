Pape Sarr News: Scores in Sunday's win

Sarr scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Brentford.

Sarr scored in Sunday's win, a strike that nutmegged Hakon Valdimarsson in the 87th minute assisted by Heung-Min Son. It marked his second Premier League goal of the season and his first since Dec. 15, coincidentally the last match Spurs won. He also intercepted one pass and made two clearances in his 22 minutes off the bench.