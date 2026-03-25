Pape Sy Injury: Doubt for post-break Nantes clash

Sy (elbow) has been in treatment since Sunday's clash against Rennes and is a doubt for the game against Nantes after the international break, according to Angelo Salemi from Republicain Lorrain.

Sy had just returned to the starting lineup against Rennes for the first time after recovering from a long term thigh injury, turning in an impressive performance with eight saves to keep a clean sheet. The goalkeeper has since been dealing with elbow pain stemming from that match, putting his availability for the post-break fixture in question. If Sy can't go, Jonathan Fischer is expected to step in between the posts for the Grenats.