Pape Sy Injury: Playing with B team

Sy (thigh) is getting some time with the B team as he recovers, according to manager Benoit Tavenot. "Pape resumes with the N3."

Sy is not an option for the club just yet, but he is at least seeing some action in his recovery, with the keeper currently getting time with the B team in the National 3 league. That said, a return can't remain far for the keeper, set to resume as their backup once fit.