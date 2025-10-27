Sy was the surprise in the starting XI on Sunday as he started in goal for the first time this season in place of Jonathan Fischer, who has been the undisputed starter since his arrival. That said, the goalkeeper gave up an open goal early in the game and ultimately conceded four goals against Lille before suffering a bad head collision in a contact with Osame Sahraoui. The goalie lost consciousness before regaining it a few minutes later and being taken to the hospital. Jonathan Fischer will likely regain a starting role while Sy is out and given his performance on Sunday.