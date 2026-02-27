Pape Sy Injury: Training with team

Sy (thigh) is training with the team and could be an option for Sunday's game against Brest, manager Benoit Tavenot told media during Friday's pre-match press conference.

Between dealing with a concussion and undergoing thigh surgery, Sy hasn't played since Oct. 26, and he hasn't been a part of the squad since that date as well. He should remain as the No. 2 option between the posts for Metz going forward.