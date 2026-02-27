Pape Sy headshot

Pape Sy Injury: Training with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Sy (thigh) is training with the team and could be an option for Sunday's game against Brest, manager Benoit Tavenot told media during Friday's pre-match press conference.

Between dealing with a concussion and undergoing thigh surgery, Sy hasn't played since Oct. 26, and he hasn't been a part of the squad since that date as well. He should remain as the No. 2 option between the posts for Metz going forward.

Pape Sy
Metz
