Pape Sy News: Concedes three goals
Sy had four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Paris FC.
Sy has gone from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows across four appearances. After an eight-save clean sheet assured him consecutive starts, each of his following appearances has yielded a worse stat line. For the second time in back-to-back games, Sy conceded three goals, though his latest game did not include more than five saves like last time.
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