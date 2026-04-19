Pape Sy News: Concedes three goals

Sy had four saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Paris FC.

Sy has gone from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows across four appearances. After an eight-save clean sheet assured him consecutive starts, each of his following appearances has yielded a worse stat line. For the second time in back-to-back games, Sy conceded three goals, though his latest game did not include more than five saves like last time.