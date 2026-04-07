Pape Sy News: Keeps clean sheet against Nantes

Sy (elbow) made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Nantes.

Sy recovered from the elbow injury that had him listed as questionable and didn't have a lot of work here as his team dominated most of the contest. Still, having back-to-back clean sheets after returning from a serious injury is a great sign and it looks like the goalkeeper, who was a backup at the start of the season, has a great chance of remaining in the lineup for the final stretch of the campaign.